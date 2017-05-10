Hiker, dog missing for almost a week located in Montana

FLATHEAD COUNTY, Montana (NBC) – A hiker missing in Montana for nearly a week has been rescued.

Madeline Connelly, 23, went for a day hike with her dog last Thursday and never returned.

Her vehicle was found by relatives two days later and a search began by ground and air.

She was located Wednesday morning and rescuers lifted her out by helicopter.

Her dog was with her.

There is no word on her condition at this time.

Family members said Connelly stopped in Montana on her way to Alaska, where she has a job managing a bakery.

