Firefighters battle brush fire in Hernando County

SPRING HILL, Fla. (WFLA)—The Hernando County Fire Rescue is battling a brush fire in Spring Hill.
It’s happening on the 4300 block of Crescent Road.
Authorities have deployed two engine trucks, two brush trucks and one battalion chief to put out hot spots.
The fire is reportedly under control, but there are homes nearby. It’s unclear whether they are threatened.
No further information has been released.
This is a developing situation. Stay on WFLA.com for more updates on this story.
