Deputies search for missing Pasco County man

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A search is underway in Pasco County for a missing and endangered man who has not been seen since this weekend.

Deputies say 29-year-old Jeremy Crayton was last heard from around 4 p.m. on Sunday.

The car he was driving was found in Dunnellon with his keys and his belongings still inside.

Jeremy is 6’2” with black hair and brown eyes. He has a tattoo on his neck and several on his right arm.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call 1-800-706-2488.

