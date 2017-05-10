Deputies search for missing Pasco County man

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A search is underway in Pasco County for a missing and endangered man who has not been seen since this weekend.
Deputies say 29-year-old Jeremy Crayton was last heard from around 4 p.m. on Sunday.
The car he was driving was found in Dunnellon with his keys and his belongings still inside.
Jeremy is 6’2” with black hair and brown eyes. He has a tattoo on his neck and several on his right arm.
If you have any information, you’re asked to call 1-800-706-2488.
