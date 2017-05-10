Crane rescue underway in downtown Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa Fire Rescue is working to rescue a person from a construction crane in downtown Tampa.
Officials say the person had some sort of medical issue while in the crane on East Twiggs Street.
News Channel 8 is tracking this story as it develops. Please refresh the page for updates.
