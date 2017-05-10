Cops: Pennsylvania woman drowns in Siesta Key

SIESTA KEY, Fla. (WFLA)—The Sarasota Sheriff’s Office is investigating a drowning death in Siesta Key.
They say a Pennsylvania woman drowned near the 7100 block of Point Rocks Circle. It happened on Wednesday at 2 pm.
Beachgoers found the woman floating face down in the water. She was unresponsive.
Lifeguards with Sarasota County Emergency Services tried to revive the woman, but their attempts were unsuccessful.
Deputies say the woman was snorkeling with her husband in the Point of Rocks area when she drowned.
The couple was on vacation from Pittsburgh.
An investigation into the incident is ongoing.
No further information, including the victim’s identity, has been released.
