Community remembers father and daughter killed in Venice crash

Ryan Hughes By Published:

VENICE, Fla. (WFLA) — Those who knew a father and daughter who died in a violent crash at the South Jetty in Venice spoke out Wednesday, calling the family members “outgoing” and gregarious people.

Police identified the victims on Tuesday as Eugene Hayden, 88, and his daughter, Carol Hayden, 64.

Officials tell News Channel 8 that Carol was driving a mini-van Monday evening when it flew off the road and landed in the waterway.

“We celebrate lives here,” said Joel Anderson, CEO of The Village on the Isle where the Haydens lived.  “It’s in a different fashion for us today because it’s a tragic loss. Sudden loss. Something that’s so unexpected for us.”

Anderson said Carol was known as a friendly woman who spent lots of time with friends. Eugene, who went by Gene, enjoyed photography and was the unofficial news reporter at the retirement community.

Both were from Nokomis in Sarasota County and moved to the community around a decade ago, Anderson said.

Several people jumped into the water Monday to try to help the Haydens as their car sank in the waterway.

Tim Cobb was on a boat nearby when he heard the crash.

“When I swam up to the windows to begin with, the gentleman in the passenger seat was trying to unlock the doors, and just with all the water pressure, it was just impossible to open the doors,” Cobb said.

He could see the two faces inside as he struggled to set them free.

“They were frozen with fear, but they were definitely trying to get out. They certainly did everything they could to try and get out,” Cobb recalled.

The pair often attended services at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church in Venice. The entire congregation was shocked by the news.

“It’s a terrible tragedy and you have all kinds of questions and are there answers to them?  No,” said Pastor Keith Backhaus.

A vigil is scheduled for Thursday at 7:30 p.m. at the Village on the Isle.

STORIES THAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON –

>> MORE TOP STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s