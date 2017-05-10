Cases of norovirus confirmed at Lowry Elementary

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Hillsborough County schools are seeing cases of norovirus, but none so badly as Lowry Elementary.

Hillsborough County Health Department public information officer Steve Huard says Lowry Elementary has “a couple” of confirmed cases and over 100 probable cases.

Parents have been notified multiple times and are reminded to keep their children home if they are sick.  Children should feel symptom-free for 48 hours before returning to school, according to Hillsborough County Public Schools public information officer Tanya Arja.

Arja said the school has been cleaned three times, including Wednesday night.

