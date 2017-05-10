Cases of norovirus confirmed at Lowry Elementary

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Hillsborough County schools are seeing cases of norovirus, but none so badly as Lowry Elementary.
Hillsborough County Health Department public information officer Steve Huard says Lowry Elementary has “a couple” of confirmed cases and over 100 probable cases.
Parents have been notified multiple times and are reminded to keep their children home if they are sick. Children should feel symptom-free for 48 hours before returning to school, according to Hillsborough County Public Schools public information officer Tanya Arja.
Arja said the school has been cleaned three times, including Wednesday night.
STORIES THAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON –
- Police ID father and daughter found inside van that drove into water in Venice
- Sheriff’s office receives over 100 calls from Seminole Middle School this year, parents upset
- Officer named in Tarpon Springs shooting death, but questions remain
- Florida woman dropped, dragged into pool by teens having loud pool party
- Scott declares opioid epidemic a public health emergency, state braces for ‘gray death’
- Trump fires FBI Director James Comey
- You Paid For It: $73 million for Hillsborough foster care not enough to cure violence