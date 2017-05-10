Brevard man, 89, dies in bizarre accident involving fire hydrant on birthday

WESH Published:

VIERA, Fla. (WESH) — A man died Wednesday when the pressure from a damaged fire hydrant pinned him down following a crash, troopers said.

The Florida Highway Patrol said 89-year-old Robert Dreyer veered off Tavistock Drive, near Crelford Way in Viera and struck a fire hydrant.

Witnesses said Dreyer appeared unhurt and stepped out of the car about the same time as the ground gave way and the water from the hydrant began spewing out.

Witnesses said the man dropped straight down into about a 5-foot-hole, possibly carved out by both the force of the crash and the pressure of the water.

“The water pressure was so strong that it sucked him in and pulled him into the hole,” Pedro Rodriquez ,who witnessed the incident, said.

Edward Cunningham attempted to pull him out.

“It was pushing me out of the hole, and I weigh 220 pounds,” Cunningham said.

Dreyer was taken to Viera Hospital where he was pronounced dead, troopers said.

It was his 89th birthday.

The crash remains under investigation.

