Adam Putnam kicking off gubernatorial campaign in Bartow

By Published:
Florida Agriculture Commissioner Adam Putnam provides an update about the Polk Co. brush fires.

BARTOW, Fla. (WFLA) — Adam Putnam’s campaign for Governor of Florida will officially kick off in his hometown Wednesday morning.

Putnam, Florida’s Agriculture Commissioner, will make the announcement for his Republican bid in his hometown of Bartow during a press conference on the steps of the Old Polk County Courthouse.

Following the announcement, he will attend a “Hometown BBQ” on Main Street, hosted by the Florida Grown Political Committee.

After his campaign kickoff, Putnam will head on a ten-day bus tour through the state of Florida:

  • Thursday Putnam hits the road, visiting Dover, Tampa, Clearwater and Sarasota.
  • On Friday he’ll be in Naples and Fort Myers.
  • On Saturday Putnam will hit Sebring and Okeechobee.
  • On Monday Putnam will visit Riviera Beach, Fort Lauderdale, and Miami.
  • May 16, he will be in Vero Beach, Merritt Island, and Altamonte Springs.
  • May 17, he will be in The Villages and Jacksonville Beach.
  • May 18, he will be in Fernandina Beach and Panama City.
  • May 19, he’ll be in Pensacola, Destin, and Graceville.
  • Putnam will wrap up his bus tour May 20 in O’Brien.

Putnam joins a growing list of candidates, mostly democrats.

STORIES THAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON –

>> MORE TOP STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s