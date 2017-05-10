Adam Putnam kicking off gubernatorial campaign in Bartow

BARTOW, Fla. (WFLA) — Adam Putnam’s campaign for Governor of Florida will officially kick off in his hometown Wednesday morning.
Putnam, Florida’s Agriculture Commissioner, will make the announcement for his Republican bid in his hometown of Bartow during a press conference on the steps of the Old Polk County Courthouse.
Following the announcement, he will attend a “Hometown BBQ” on Main Street, hosted by the Florida Grown Political Committee.
After his campaign kickoff, Putnam will head on a ten-day bus tour through the state of Florida:
- Thursday Putnam hits the road, visiting Dover, Tampa, Clearwater and Sarasota.
- On Friday he’ll be in Naples and Fort Myers.
- On Saturday Putnam will hit Sebring and Okeechobee.
- On Monday Putnam will visit Riviera Beach, Fort Lauderdale, and Miami.
- May 16, he will be in Vero Beach, Merritt Island, and Altamonte Springs.
- May 17, he will be in The Villages and Jacksonville Beach.
- May 18, he will be in Fernandina Beach and Panama City.
- May 19, he’ll be in Pensacola, Destin, and Graceville.
- Putnam will wrap up his bus tour May 20 in O’Brien.
Putnam joins a growing list of candidates, mostly democrats.
