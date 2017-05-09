Young girl explains escaping Orlando alligator attack

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A  girl who was bitten by an alligator over the weekend in Orange County spoke exclusively to NBC News about the scary ordeal.

Juliana Ossa, 10, was swimming in Lake Mary Jane when the gator attacked.

“I tried hitting on it—hitting its forehead to let me go,” Ossa said.

Then, she said she thought of plan B, which she recently learned during a trip to Gatorland near Orlando.

“I thought of what they taught in Gatorland,” the girl said. “So I stuck its — my two fingers up its nose breathe and it had to be from its mouth and it opened it so it let my leg out.”

The gator let go, and a nearby swimmer helped Ossa to shore.

Officials with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission tell us a dozen people were swimming in shallow water at the time.

The girl was bitten on her knee and calf by the 9-foot alligator and was taken to a nearby hospital.

The FWC said the alligator was trapped and euthanized.

The waterfront will be closed for the next week.

