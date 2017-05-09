What do moms really want for Mother’s Day?

(NBC News) — Mother’s Day is right around the corner.

A recent RetailMenot.com survey asked moms what they really want.

A meal out and gift cards topped the list.

RetailMeNot’s Sara Skirboll says other surveys predict about a ten-percent increase in Mother’s Day spending.

And once again, Father’s Day can’t compare in popularity.

“We’re finding Moms are eight times more likely than Dads to receive special treatment on their special day,” she says.

Retail experts expect the majority of Mother’s Day shopping to go on in-store rather than online, because most people want to see, touch and feel gifts, especially for mom.

