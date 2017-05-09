The Mertailor

http://www.themertailor.com

Eric Ducharme started Mertailor LLC in 2006, when he was just 16 years old and performing as the prince in Weeki Wachee Springs Little Mermaid show. Now 22, he’s made realistic, hand-painted custom mermaid tails for a range of clients as diverse as Lady Gaga, RuPaul’s Drag Race contestants, Target, and Saturday Night Live. Not to mention for all manner of child and adult who dream, as he has for as long as he can remember, of other worlds. Some kids want to grow up to become firefighters or superheroes, Eric says, but all he ever wanted to be was a merman.

Mermaids have been a part of Eric’s life for as long as he can remember. He grew up in the shadow of the Weeki Wachee Springs, Florida’s legendary roadside mermaid attraction, and was enthralled from the first time his grandparents took him to see the parks underwater theater, where a beautiful gold-tailed creature swam across the window, waving and blowing kisses to the audience. Today, Eric creates tails from materials like silicone, urethanes, and latex rubbers. He continues to experiment with new materials and forms, and wont stop until his tails are as real as fish scales and ocean reefs, and available to every aspiring mermaid and merman who dreams of life in the sea.