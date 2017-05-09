Teen breaks Ellen Degeneres’ retweet record in goal of Wendy’s nuggets

By and Published:
FILE - This Friday, March 21, 2014, file photo, shows a Wendy's restaurant in Providence, R.I. A Twitter plea from a Nevada teen for a year free chicken nuggets from Wendy’s became the most retweeted tweet of all time on May 9, 2017. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File)

RENO, NV (WCMH) — A Nevada teen has fulfilled his quest for free chicken nuggets.

Carter Wilkerson has officially become the most retweeted person in Twitter’s history breaking Ellen Degeneres’ three year record.

In early April, Wilkerson tweeted at Wendy’s, asking how many retweets it would take for him to get free nuggets for a year. After a couple of minutes, to Wilkerson’s surprise, Wendy’s responded, asking for 18 million retweets.

On Tuesday, Carter surpassed 3.4 million retweets beating the record of 3.3 million held by Degeneres’ star-studded selfie from the Oscar’s in 2014.

In a show of good faith, Wendy’s went ahead and awarded Carter with the year of free nuggets, but the good news doesn’t end there.

Carter’s quest also helped raise $100,000 for the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption.

However, Carter isn’t completely satisfied. He’s still asking to reach his original task of 18 million retweets. Only about 14.6 million tweets to go Carter!

WHAT’S TRENDING ONLINE NOW –

>> MORE FROM LILA’S DIGITAL DOWNLOAD

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s