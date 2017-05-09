Teen breaks Ellen Degeneres’ retweet record in goal of Wendy’s nuggets

RENO, NV (WCMH) — A Nevada teen has fulfilled his quest for free chicken nuggets.
Carter Wilkerson has officially become the most retweeted person in Twitter’s history breaking Ellen Degeneres’ three year record.
In early April, Wilkerson tweeted at Wendy’s, asking how many retweets it would take for him to get free nuggets for a year. After a couple of minutes, to Wilkerson’s surprise, Wendy’s responded, asking for 18 million retweets.
On Tuesday, Carter surpassed 3.4 million retweets beating the record of 3.3 million held by Degeneres’ star-studded selfie from the Oscar’s in 2014.
In a show of good faith, Wendy’s went ahead and awarded Carter with the year of free nuggets, but the good news doesn’t end there.
Carter’s quest also helped raise $100,000 for the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption.
However, Carter isn’t completely satisfied. He’s still asking to reach his original task of 18 million retweets. Only about 14.6 million tweets to go Carter!
WHAT’S TRENDING ONLINE NOW –
- Adorable sea lion pups released after rehabilitation in California
- Rare baby bear makes debut at Queens Zoo in New York
- The latest bizarre beverage: pickle juice soda
- New adventure ride debuts at Tokyo DisneySea
- Haunting image of Army photographer capturing her own death in mortar explosion
>> MORE FROM LILA’S DIGITAL DOWNLOAD
the latest trending news straight from social media.
WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.