Teacher accused of kidnapping teen in court in Tennessee

By Published:
In this April 20, 2017 photo released by the Siskiyou County Sheriff's Office is Tad Cummins. A 15-year-old Tennessee student who was allegedly kidnapped by her teacher and taken to California is back home, a lawyer for the girl's family said Friday, April 21, 2017. The girl is being evaluated and treated by mental health experts specializing in trauma, lawyer Jason Whatley said in a press release. Authorities credit the caretaker of a remote northern California property for helping police find her and arrest her alleged abductor, fired teacher Tad Cummins. (Siskiyou County Sheriff's Office via AP)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – A teacher charged with kidnapping a 15-year-old student and taking her to California is back home in Tennessee, facing charges that could leave him in prison for life.

Tad Cummins appeared in a federal courtroom in Nashville on Tuesday to face an additional charge of bringing a minor across state lines for sex. The 50-year-old health science teacher was shackled with leg irons and wearing a striped jail jumpsuit when he entered the courtroom. He smiled at relatives who came to watch.

A federal magistrate judge told Cummins he faces a mandatory minimum of 10 years in prison and could get life. Cummins replied softly, answering that he understood.

Federal prosecutors want him held pending trial. The judge scheduled a detention hearing for Friday.

STORIES THAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON –

>> MORE TOP STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s