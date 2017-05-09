Teacher accused of kidnapping teen in court in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – A teacher charged with kidnapping a 15-year-old student and taking her to California is back home in Tennessee, facing charges that could leave him in prison for life.

Tad Cummins appeared in a federal courtroom in Nashville on Tuesday to face an additional charge of bringing a minor across state lines for sex. The 50-year-old health science teacher was shackled with leg irons and wearing a striped jail jumpsuit when he entered the courtroom. He smiled at relatives who came to watch.

A federal magistrate judge told Cummins he faces a mandatory minimum of 10 years in prison and could get life. Cummins replied softly, answering that he understood.

Federal prosecutors want him held pending trial. The judge scheduled a detention hearing for Friday.

