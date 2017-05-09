Publix dip recalled, could contain glass

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) — Publix Super Markets is recalling its Publix Deli Artichoke and Spinach Dip because the product could contain small glass fragments.

The company says the dip was sold at stores in Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Alabam, and Tennessee, and could be found in the refrigerated cases in the deli.

Products under the recall have a UPC of 000-41415-15961 and a use-by date of May 16 A1 and May 16 C1.

In a statement, the Publix media and community relations director said, “As part of our commitment to food safety, potentially impacted product has been removed from all store shelves. We were made aware of potentially impacted product through customer complaints.”

If you purchased this product, you can return it for a full refund. You can also contact the company with any other questions, by calling 1-800-242-1227 or visiting the Publix website.

