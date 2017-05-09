Portion of W. Hillsborough Ave. closed after fatal accident involving pedestrian

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A portion of W. Hillsborough Avenue is closed while Tampa police investigate a fatal traffic accident.

The accident involving a vehicle and an adult pedestrian happened near the intersection of W. Hillsborough Ave. and N. Tampania Avenue.

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.

The westbound lanes of W. Hillsborough Ave between Tampania and Armenia avenues will remain closed for several hours as the investigation continues.

The eastbound lanes of Hillsborough Ave. remain open to traffic.

The deceased pedestrian’s identity has not been released.

