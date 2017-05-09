Police ID father and daughter found inside van that drove into water in Venice

VENICE, Fla. (WFLA) — Police released new information Tuesday about a van that drove into water at Jetty Park in Venice on Monday, leaving two people dead.

The victims have been identified as 88-year-old Eugene Hayden and his 64-year-old daughter Carol Hayden. Police tell News Channel 8 that Carol was driving the car.

Witnesses tell police the van went off the road around 4:20 p.m. and hit a park bench, then stopped, backed up and drove into the water.

People nearby saw two people inside the van as it floated towards the gulf. Police say there was a strong outgoing tide and high wind at the time.

Several people jumped into the water from Jetty and even off of boats to try and help the two inside the van. They were able to break a back window on the car, and even touched the driver, but couldn’t get them out.

Police showed up as the car was leaving the inlet and starting to sink. At that point, several agencies launched a recovery effort.

The van was eventually located and brought to the surface using airbags.

The Venice police chief thanked everyone who has helped with the investigation by sending in video of the incident.

