Pasco sheriff seeks help finding missing, endangered teen

WFLA Web Staff Published:
Isaiah Quinones was reported missing.

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a missing and endangered teenager.

Isaiah Quinones, age 17, was last seen leaving his home in Wesley Chapel at 8 a.m. on May, 2.

He was riding a black and white bicycle.

Detectives say on the previous evening, Isaiah had a conflict with his employer.

Isaiah was wearing a black shirt with white stripes on the collar and sleeves, red shorts and white and red high top Converse tennis shoes.

If you have information about Isaiah’s whereabouts, call the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office.

