Pasco changes school schedules due to wildfire

By and Published:

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Pasco County school officials have decided to alter two school start and end times Tuesday.

On Monday, three schools were closed due to smoky conditions from the nearby Starkey Park wildfire.

As of right now, district officials have not canceled school for Tuesday.

Instead, school times have been changed for River Ridge High School and River Ridge Middle School. Both will start at 10:45 a.m. and let out at 5:10 p.m.

Cypress Elementary will have a normal school day.

Our News Channel 8 crew on the scene says visibility is okay in the area, but a strong smell of smoke still remains.

