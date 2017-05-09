Pasco attempted murder suspect arrested in Palm Harbor

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A man wanted for attempted murder in Pasco County was tracked down and arrested in Pinellas County.

The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office says its Fugitive Warrants Unit was looking for Joshua Torres, who had warrants for three counts of attempted murder and shooting into an occupied vehicle.

He was tracked down to an apartment complex in Palm Harbor, but deputies say he refused to leave the apartment.

Pinellas County detectives went into the apartment and successfully arrested Torres.

