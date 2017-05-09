Officer named in Tarpon Springs shooting death, but questions remain

TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. (WFLA) – Disturbing cell phone video shows a dying Nicholas Provenza lying on a downtown Tarpon Springs road as police officers and others stand around.

Now, we know which officer shot the 25-year-old, but there are still many unanswered questions.

“We urge everyone to cease the misinformation” said Tarpon Springs Police Chief Robert Kochen at a brief news conference.

Three days after Tarpon Springs officer Scott MacIsaac shot and killed Provenza, Chief Kochen voiced his outrage about inaccurate social media posts.

“There is inaccurate information being disseminated that the subject was either unarmed or had sunglasses in his hand. Again, speculation, misinformation, this was not the case,” said the chief.

But, he would not say what the weapon was. Officer MacIsaac’s personnel record is loaded with accolades.

Former Tarpon Springs officer Michael Vaporis believes MacIsaac had no choice.

“I’ve had to unfortunately shoot people, and I know what the hell they’re going through,” said Vaporis.

Near the scene of the shooting, Provenza’s fiance returned to add to a memorial wall on the side of a bank.

Rebecca Schnell said the officer didn’t have to shoot.

“If he did have a knife, there were other ways to go about it. There were other ways to seize him,” said Schnell.

Numb since the shooting, Schnell is in disbelief this has happened.

“I just want to get to the bottom of this. My intuition tells me that this is completely unjust and a precious, precious life was taken,” she said.

As the news conference wrapped up, the police chief was asked questions as he headed for the door.

“Chief, why didn’t anyone help him as he was out there?” I asked.

“Can you tell us why the suspect found laying on the ground for several minutes?” asked fellow reporter Jamel Lanee.

Chief Kochen bolted, saying more would come out after the FDLE and state attorney investigations.

