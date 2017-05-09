Officer involved in deadly Tarpon Springs shooting identified

TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. (WFLA) – Tarpon Springs Police Chief Robert Kochen held a press conference Tuesday to release the officer’s name involved in a deadly police shooting from Saturday, and to address rumors going around social media about the investigation.

“We urge everyone to cease the misinformation and allow the thorough investigation to be completed,” said Chief Kochen.

Chief Kochen said patrol officer Scott MacIsaac pulled the trigger.

Officer MacIsaac has been with the department since 2011. The chief said Nicholas Provenza did have a weapon when he came at the officer.

“There is inaccurate information being disseminated that the subject was either unarmed or had sunglasses in his hand, again speculation, misinformation. This was not the case. It is to be noted that the weapon used by the subject was recovered,” said Chief Kochen.

He did not say what the weapon was. However, he does believe the rumors are putting other officers in danger.

“Individuals have falsely identified Tarpon Springs Police Major Michael Trill as the officer involved, which has been followed by malicious accusations being made about him, mention of going to the officer’s residence and mention of his family.”

When asked, if anyone rendered aid to Provenza after he was shot, the Chief did not comment.

Follow Jamel Lanee’ on Facebook

STORIES THAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON –

>> MORE TOP STORIES