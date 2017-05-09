Mother’s Day 2017 events in Tampa Bay area

TAMPA BAY, Fla. (WFLA) — Wondering what to do with Mom to celebrate Mother’s Day? There are plenty of fun options this weekend in Tampa Bay!

Saturday, May 13:

Mommy and Me Yoga: A complimentary yoga class is being held from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. at Village Circle in Hyde Park Village

Mother’s Day Family Photos: Tampa Image Factory is offering complimentary family photos inside Carlton Ward Photography from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Mother and Daughter Tea: Dance FX in Largo is hosting a celebration with tea, snacks and dancing

Mother’s Day Tea Party: Seminole Community Library is hosting a tea party with crafts, games, tea and cookies

Sunday, May 14:

Color Me Mine Brunch with Mom: Color Me Mine is hosting a special Mother’s Day Brunch with mimosa’s for Mom from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Autism Awareness Sensory Friendly Painting Party: Color Me Mine is hosting a “Sensory Friendly” painting event for Mother’s Day with free studio fees and lowered lights and noise

Mother’s Day Mother Nature Hike: Brooker Creek Preserve Environmental Education Center is hosting a 9 a.m. educational walk to explore the ecosystems of Brooker Creek

Mother’s Day Market: Mother than 50 vendors and food trucks will be at 3 Daughters Brewing from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. for a Mother’s Day Market

Mother’s Day Brunch and Dinner Cruises: Cruises leave from Tampa and Clearwater on Sunday

