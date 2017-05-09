Hillsborough Fire Rescue reunites lost mini pony with owner

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A miniature pony was reunited with his owner after walking up to firefighters in front of Station 18 on Saturday.

Hillsborough County Fire Rescue said firefighters were changing shifts when they noticed Prince, the mini pony, walking down the road.

Prince went right to firefighters when called, and they gave him some water and carrots as they searched for his owner.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office arrived as a woman was seen walking down the road, carrying a dish of food, calling for the pony.

Firefighters were able to reunite the pony and its owner. It was determined Prince had escaped from the property overnight.

Fire Rescue said Prince the mini pony and his owner are in good spirits.

