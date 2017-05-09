GR8 Inspirations: ‘Lady Fish’ creates fishing tournament to benefit breast cancer survivors

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — She’s known as the Lady Fish. Lori Deaton was the first of only a few female fishing guides in Tampa Bay.
While out on the water one day she got hooked on an idea.
“I just thought, nobody is doing a fishing tournament for breast cancer, and the minute it hit my heart, it hit my head at the same time and I knew I had to make it happen.”
Now, going on nine years and with more than $400,000 raised, Hooked On Hope is giving cancer patients at USF Breast Health support for any post-operative needs.
