GR8 Inspirations: ‘Lady Fish’ creates fishing tournament to benefit breast cancer survivors

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — She’s known as the Lady Fish.  Lori Deaton was the first of only a few female fishing guides in Tampa Bay.

While out on the water one day she got hooked on an idea.

“I just thought, nobody is doing a fishing tournament for breast cancer, and the minute it hit my heart, it hit my head at the same time and I knew I had to make it happen.”

Now, going on nine years and with more than $400,000 raised,  Hooked On Hope is giving cancer patients at USF Breast Health support for any post-operative needs.

