Gov. Scott declares opioid epidemic a public health emergency, state braces for ‘gray death’

(WFLA) – It’s a drug so powerful, users really want it, but a substance so deadly, they may not survive it.

It’s called “gray death” for a reason. It’s lethal, packed with heroin, Fentanyl and other opiods.

Cindy Grant, the director of the Hillsborough County Anti-Drug Alliance, is among those bracing for impact. She feels empowered that the governor declared the opioid epidemic a public health emergency with an extra $54 million now in the arsenal for treatment and recovery.

“It’s in every family,” Grant said of the epidemic. “It’s not somebody out on the street. It could be a doctor’s daughter; it could be a lawyer’s son. It’s you, me, everybody.”

Grant is also a mother who lost her son. All it took was one night, one second of experimentation, and with a drug like Gray Death, there is no do-over.

“It’s concerning because it’s so potent,” said Grant.

Dr. Alfred Aleguas from the Poison Control Center at Tampa General Hospital explains that one of the best ways to combat gray death is to arm families, friends and loved ones with the antidote, also known as Narcan, which reverses an overdose.

“I think we’re always ready for that sort of thing. You prepare the best you can,” Aleguas said.

