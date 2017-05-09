Florida woman dropped, dragged into pool by teens having loud pool party

NBC Published:

NORTH LAUDERDALE, Fla. (NBC) – A woman trying to quiet a loud pool party was thrown into the water in Florida.

Cell phone video shows 68-year-old Nancy James asking teens to turn music down at the North Lauderdale pool over the weekend.

One, egged on by the crowd, picks her up.

They fall to the ground.

He drags her to the pool and throws her in.

James is bruised, but okay.

The 16-year-old boy later turned himself in to sheriff’s deputies.

An arrest report quotes him as saying “I messed up and I have to own up to it.”

He faces one count of battery on a person 65 years of age or older.

