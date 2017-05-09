‘Firework Oreo’ debuts along with new contest

(WFLA) — There’s a new Oreo cookie in town and it will make your taste buds pop!
It has the familiar chocolate wafers on the outside, but the crème inside includes red and blue popping candies.
That’s right! Popping candy crème create a sensation like fireworks in your mouth.
Grab these Fourth-of-July sparklers fast though because they are only available for a limited time.
Oreo is also asking fans what its next flavor creation should be. The grand prize winner gets $500,000 in cash.
You can enter your dream Oreo idea using the hashtags #MyOreoCreation and #Contest on Twitter and Instagram.
Entries will be accepted by Oreo through July 14th.
