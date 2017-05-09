Fire destroys 8 condos in Brandon

BRANDON, Fla. (WFLA) — Fire ripped through a condo complex in Brandon early Tuesday morning, destroying at least eight condo units and leaving at least twelve people without a home.

Just after 2 a.m., Hillsborough County Fire Rescue responded to a two-alarm fire at the 500 block of Golden Raintree Place inside The Hamptons Condominium Complex.

When crews arrived, heavy smoke and fire were seen coming from the two-story building.

Once firefighters evacuated everyone, they started to fight the flames. It took nearly 30 minutes to get the fire under control.

A father and son were inside their home sleeping when they woke up to someone banging on their door.

“It felt like a prank. You got people shouting and screaming and banging on the walls and it’s like what the heck is going on and then you start smelling smoke and you’re like this is real, this is happening,” Michael Hilliard Jr. said.

“For me, it was like a dream like okay let’s just get out but we are just so blessed to be able to account for everyone like everyone who lived here they’re safe. Things can be replaced,” said Michael Hilliard Sr.

The Red Cross has stepped in to help those who were affected.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

