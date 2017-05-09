Crash shuts down part of Big Bend Road in Riverview

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a tractor trailer crash that has closed part of Big Bend Road.
Big Bend east in Riverview is closed east of Interstate 75. Westbound lanes are still open.
I-75 is also open, but deputies have closed the southbound exit at Big Bend Road.
News Channel 8 will bring you updates as they are available.
