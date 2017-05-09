Crash shuts down part of Big Bend Road in Riverview

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a tractor trailer crash that has closed part of Big Bend Road.

Big Bend east in Riverview is closed east of Interstate 75. Westbound lanes are still open.

I-75 is also open, but deputies have closed the southbound exit at Big Bend Road.

Apollo Beach vicinity: EB Big Bend remains closed from 75 to 301 from a crash. You can take Symmes Rd to the north or 16th Ave to the south pic.twitter.com/Q9GcyJKPHZ — Leslee Lacey (@LesleeLacey) May 9, 2017

