Calls grow for Florida special session on medical marijuana

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) – The leader behind getting Florida’s medical marijuana constitutional amendment passed last year is calling on Gov. Rick Scott and the Legislature’s leaders to hold a special session to get rules enacted.

Orlando attorney John Morgan posted an eight-minute video on Tuesday and said it is Scott’s obligation to convene a special session to finish up where the legislature fell short. The bill collapsed on the final day of session when the Senate and House could not agree on how many retail dispensaries a medical marijuana treatment center could open.

Senate leaders on Monday said they would not discourage a special session.

Amendment 2, which was passed by 71 percent of voters last November, was enacted on Jan. 3. Rules must be in place by July and implemented by October.

