Black bear shows up at couple’s back door

AVON, Conn. (NBC NEWS) — A couple in Connecticut had a very surprising guest show up at their back door recently: a black bear.
It’s just one of several bear sightings in an area just outside of Hartford.
Bears wandering around is not unusual, but one bear’s persistence is putting some families on edge.
One woman snapped a series of pictures of a black bear climbing on her family’s back porch last week, shortly after she made brownies. The bear apparently tried to get inside for about half an hour before giving up.
Wildlife officials say bears showing up on decks or porches is happening more often due to the growing bear population.
