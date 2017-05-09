2017 Mother’s Day freebies in Tampa Bay area

TAMPA BAY, Fla. (WFLA) — Mother’s Day is almost here, and there are plenty of freebies available for her in the Tampa Bay area!

MOSI, Museum of Science & Industry: Mom gets free general admission with the purchase of a child’s admission on Saturday and Sunday

Lowry Park Zoo: Mom gets into the zoo for free on Mother’s Day with the purchase of at least one single-day ticket

The Florida Aquarium: Mom gets free admission to the aquarium on Saturday and Sunday with the purchase of a full paid ticket

Glazer Children’s Museum: Mom gets into the museum for free and can visit a special Mother’s Day Lounge

Pirate Water Taxi: Mom cruises for free on the Downtown Tampa and Zoo Express Routes on Saturday and Sunday

United Skates of America, Inc.: Mom skates for free on Mother’s Day

GameTime: Mom gets one free entree or appetizer on Sunday

Tampa Bay History Center: Mom gets in free with one paid adult ticket from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday

Ocean Hai at Wyndham Grand: Mom eats free at Mother’s Day brunch with the purchase of another adult brunch

Ford’s Garage in Brandon: Mom gets a free mimosa or dessert on Sunday

Beef ‘O’ Brady’s: Mom eats free on Mother’s Day with purchase of meal up to $10

PDQ: Mom gets one free combo meal with the purchase of one kid’s meal on Sunday

The Melting Pot: Mom gets a complimentary mimosa at brunch or glass of champagne at dinner on Sunday

Hooters: Mom eats free on Sunday

Winghouse: The first 25 Moms to come in at 11 a.m. and then 5 p.m. on Sunday get free Winghouse “swag”

Beach Bar & Restaurant: Mom gets a free mimosa and a rose at a special Sunday brunch

Shoney’s: Mom gets a free slice of strawberry pie, with purchase of a food bar or entree

Bass Pro Shops: Free photos with Mom from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday