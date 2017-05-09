2017 Mother’s Day freebies in Tampa Bay area

By Published:
Tampa Bay area Mother's Day 2015 deals

TAMPA BAY, Fla. (WFLA) — Mother’s Day is almost here, and there are plenty of freebies available for her in the Tampa Bay area!

MOSI, Museum of Science & Industry: Mom gets free general admission with the purchase of a child’s admission on Saturday and Sunday

Lowry Park Zoo: Mom gets into the zoo for free on Mother’s Day with the purchase of at least one single-day ticket

The Florida Aquarium: Mom gets free admission to the aquarium on Saturday and Sunday with the purchase of a full paid ticket

Glazer Children’s Museum: Mom gets into the museum for free and can visit a special Mother’s Day Lounge

Pirate Water Taxi: Mom cruises for free on the Downtown Tampa and Zoo Express Routes on Saturday and Sunday

United Skates of America, Inc.: Mom skates for free on Mother’s Day

GameTimeMom gets one free entree or appetizer on Sunday

Tampa Bay History Center: Mom gets in free with one paid adult ticket from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday

Ocean Hai at Wyndham Grand: Mom eats free at Mother’s Day brunch with the purchase of another adult brunch

Ford’s Garage in Brandon: Mom gets a free mimosa or dessert on Sunday

Beef ‘O’ Brady’s: Mom eats free on Mother’s Day with purchase of meal up to $10

PDQ: Mom gets one free combo meal with the purchase of one kid’s meal on Sunday

The Melting PotMom gets a complimentary mimosa at brunch or glass of champagne at dinner on Sunday

HootersMom eats free on Sunday

Winghouse: The first 25 Moms to come in at 11 a.m. and then 5 p.m. on Sunday get free Winghouse “swag”

Beach Bar & Restaurant: Mom gets a free mimosa and a rose at a special Sunday brunch

Shoney’s: Mom gets a free slice of strawberry pie, with purchase of a food bar or entree

Bass Pro Shops: Free photos with Mom from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday

 

Related Posts

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s