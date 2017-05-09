11-team camel race kicks off celebrations in Morocco town

MOROCCO (NBC) – The Kentucky Derby may have been all the rage in the United States this past weekend, but for one Moroccan town on Monday, it was all about the camels.

Getting cooperation at the starting line was a little tricky, but then they were off!

The nearly two-and-a-half mile camel race kicked off Sunday in Tan-Tan, in conjunction with the 13th Annual Tan-Tan Moussem, or gathering of local tribes, set to run through May 18th.

On this occasion, the camel race included 11 teams representing the south provinces of the kingdom and others from the State of United Arab Emirates.

After this particularly competitive race, prizes were distributed to the top ten in the ranking of each category.

STORIES THAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON –

>> MORE TOP STORIES