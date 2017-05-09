11-team camel race kicks off celebrations in Morocco town

MOROCCO (NBC) – The Kentucky Derby may have been all the rage in the United States this past weekend, but for one Moroccan town on Monday, it was all about the camels.
Getting cooperation at the starting line was a little tricky, but then they were off!
The nearly two-and-a-half mile camel race kicked off Sunday in Tan-Tan, in conjunction with the 13th Annual Tan-Tan Moussem, or gathering of local tribes, set to run through May 18th.
On this occasion, the camel race included 11 teams representing the south provinces of the kingdom and others from the State of United Arab Emirates.
After this particularly competitive race, prizes were distributed to the top ten in the ranking of each category.
STORIES THAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON –
- Police: Army vet charged in fatal shooting of service dog found dead
- Starkey Park wildfire burns 2,275 acres, 70 percent contained
- What happens when you use expired medications?
- Police identify man killed in officer-involved shooting in Tarpon Springs
- Nicki Minaj pays college costs for Twitter fans
- Man hit, killed by Amtrak train in Tampa
- Sonic boom heard across Florida as Air Force lands space plane