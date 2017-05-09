11-team camel race kicks off celebrations in Morocco town

NBC Published: Updated:

MOROCCO (NBC) – The Kentucky Derby may have been all the rage in the United States this past weekend, but for one Moroccan town on Monday, it was all about the camels.

Getting cooperation at the starting line was a little tricky, but then they were off!

The nearly two-and-a-half mile camel race kicked off Sunday in Tan-Tan, in conjunction with the 13th Annual Tan-Tan Moussem, or gathering of local tribes, set to run through May 18th.

On this occasion, the camel race included 11 teams representing the south provinces of the kingdom and others from the State of United Arab Emirates.

After this particularly competitive race, prizes were distributed to the top ten in the ranking of each category.

STORIES THAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON –

>> MORE TOP STORIES

Related Posts

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s