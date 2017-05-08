You Paid For It: Lawmakers’ failure to finalize budget on time costing taxpayers

FLORIDA (WFLA) — The Florida Legislature is expected to pass an $83 billion state budget on Monday. Too bad that didn’t happen Friday in time to save Florida taxpayers between $60,000 and $72,000 in extra operating costs for this extra day of business.

The traditional estimate is $60,000 but House Minority Leader Janet Cruz, a democrat from Tampa, thinks it will run closer to $72,000. A last-minute, round-trip flight to Tallahassee for Miami lawmakers can cost as much as $1,000. And you paid for it.

That taxpayer cost could climb substantially if state lawmakers return for a special session called by the Governor to resolve implementation of the Medical Marijuana Amendment that was overwhelmingly approved by voters last year. And if Governor Scott decides to veto the entire state budget, instead of exercising line item veto power, that may call for another session, once again at the taxpayer’s expense.

There are a lot of “if” and “maybes” in all of this taxpayer calculus, but that’s the way politicians roll these days in Tallahassee.

The only certainty is that we’ll pay more for this year’s state spending plan because lawmakers couldn’t complete the only task they are constitutionally required to do during the legislative session that expired Friday — pass a budget.

