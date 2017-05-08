How to prepare for a wildfire

By Published: Updated:
Photo courtesy Hernando County Fire.

TAMPA BAY, Fla. (WFLA) – It’s been a brutal season for wildfires in Florida, and now Forest Officials are urging everyone to be prepared for any future fires that could hit the area.

In a news conference about the Starkey wildfire in Pasco Sunday, the Florida Forest Service said everyone needs to be ready.

“Fires are not like hurricanes. You’re not going to get 72 hours advance notice, so you need to have a go kit,” Judy Tear with the Withlacoochee Forestry Center said. “You need to get prepared now because when the fire comes, you might only have a couple hours to get your stuff and get out.”

How to prepare for a wildfire: 

  • Create a Family Disaster Plan including meeting locations and communication plans
  • Plan several different evacuation routes
  • Train your family how to use fire extinguishers
  • Make sure your family knows where gas, electric and water main shut-off controls are
  • Pack an emergency supply kit

What to pack in your emergency supply kit:

  • Water supply that will last three days — pack one gallon per person per day
  • Three days worth of non-perishable food for all family members and pets
  • First aid kit
  • Flashlight and battery-powered radio with extra batteries
  • Extra car keys, credit cards, cash, etc.
  • Important family documents
  • Emergency contact numbers
  • Sanitary supplies
  • Map of evacuation routes
  • Prescriptions, special medications, extra eyeglasses and contact lenses
  • Irreplaceable items like family photos
  • Valuables that can be easily carried
  • Personal computers and information on hard drives and disks
  • Any chargers you will need

FFS also recommends having a pair of old shoes and a flashlight ready to go in case you need to evacuate at night.

MORE RESOURCES:

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s