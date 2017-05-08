TAMPA BAY, Fla. (WFLA) – It’s been a brutal season for wildfires in Florida, and now Forest Officials are urging everyone to be prepared for any future fires that could hit the area.

In a news conference about the Starkey wildfire in Pasco Sunday, the Florida Forest Service said everyone needs to be ready.

“Fires are not like hurricanes. You’re not going to get 72 hours advance notice, so you need to have a go kit,” Judy Tear with the Withlacoochee Forestry Center said. “You need to get prepared now because when the fire comes, you might only have a couple hours to get your stuff and get out.”

How to prepare for a wildfire:

Create a Family Disaster Plan including meeting locations and communication plans

Plan several different evacuation routes

Train your family how to use fire extinguishers

Make sure your family knows where gas, electric and water main shut-off controls are

Pack an emergency supply kit

What to pack in your emergency supply kit:

Water supply that will last three days — pack one gallon per person per day

Three days worth of non-perishable food for all family members and pets

First aid kit

Flashlight and battery-powered radio with extra batteries

Extra car keys, credit cards, cash, etc.

Important family documents

Emergency contact numbers

Sanitary supplies

Map of evacuation routes

Prescriptions, special medications, extra eyeglasses and contact lenses

Irreplaceable items like family photos

Valuables that can be easily carried

Personal computers and information on hard drives and disks

Any chargers you will need

FFS also recommends having a pair of old shoes and a flashlight ready to go in case you need to evacuate at night.

