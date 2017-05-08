Vulture rescued from inside vehicle in Sarasota County

VENICE, Fla. (WFLA) – A vulture was rescued from the inside of a vehicle by a North Port Police officer and a Wildlife Center of Venice volunteer Monday morning.
Stephanie Hydrusko Boor shot video on a GoPro camera during the rescue.
Boor mentioned all workers at the Wildlife Center are volunteers, and the Center runs on donations.
The North Port Police Department said the bird is expected to be released soon.
