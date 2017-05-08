VIDEO: Annual Running of the Chihuahuas held in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. (WFLA) – The 143rd Kentucky Derby was held this weekend but that wasn’t the only big race, as Orlando held its annual Running of the Chihuahuas in honor of Cinco de Mayo.
The fifth annual race, hosted by a Tex-Mex restaurant in Winter Park, had a huge turnout with plenty of furry friends.
Registration to get a dog in the race is $15 in advance or $20 at the event. All of the proceeds benefit Winter Park Lost Pets and a Cause 4 Paws Rescue.
