Veteran’s service dog honored at FSU graduation

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WFLA) – Florida State University held its 2017 spring commencement this weekend, and during the ceremony, a veteran graduate’s service dog was given a special honor.

Bryan Wimberly, a U.S. Navy Veteran, earned his master’s degree in social work this semester at FSU. He served three combat tours in Iraq, and suffers from PTSD.

His service dog Bella is trained to help him with several tasks. If Bryan shows symptoms of anxiety, Bella will put her paws on him so he pays attention to her. She’s even trained to call 911 if he passes out from his medication.

“Soldiers that go fight in combat and come back, they don’t ask for PTSD,” Bryan said. “But dogs like Bella, they save lives every day. I truly believe in my heart that Bella has saved my life.”

On Friday, Bella was presented with a custom-made FSU Veterans leash and a Velcro patch for her service animal vest at the FSU College of Social Work’s pinning ceremony. The school’s Student Veterans Center Director presented the gifts to recognize Bella’s loyal commitment, devotion and service to Bryan.

FSU says Bella has gone to class with Bryan all seven years of his college career. He started at Tallahassee Community College before attending Saint Leo University and finally earning his master’s degree at FSU.

“My favorite part about Bella is she’s so sensitive to everyone,” Bryan said. “She was everyone’s service dog.”

Bella would even sit next to other students during exams when she sensed their anxiety, according to Bryan.

Bryan is now working with Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare’s Animal Therapy program, helping develop new programs to take therapy dogs into schools to assist children.

