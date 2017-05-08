USF losing $10 million in state funding, campus sent into tailspin

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – It was a last minute change that threw the University of South Florida campus into a tailspin.

In the 11th hour on Friday, state lawmakers did an about-face.

Back in January, the state essentially promised USF $10 million and now it may not see a red cent.

USF certainly sounded the alarm over the weekend by calling on the entire Tampa Bay area to get in touch with their lawmakers with petitions, phone calls and emails.

But, when we tried to interviewed leaders at USF today, they didn’t want to comment.

It concerns pre-eminent status USF officials say they deserve. It’s mostly based on graduation rates and can translate into millions of state dollars.

“I just think it’s disappointing, especially since we’re known for having such a vast research program,” Adriana Snedaker, a USF student.

Students like Snedaker feel let down by lawmakers and that the legislature has strung them along when saying they would most likely lower the graduation rate requirement.

But, then late Friday, lawmakers said they’d keep the rate right where it was and at this point, USF doesn’t make the graduation grade.

“And the fact that USF was literally about to go through that goal line and then they said another 10 yards,” Mike Griffin of the Greater Tampa area Chamber of Commerce told News Channel 8.

Griffin, a USF alumnus himself, told us having pre-eminent status means attracting the best and brightest students and faculty.

“There’s so much wrong with this,” Griffin said. “There comes a point, Paul, when you have to say enough is enough.”

USF parents like Susie McKenzie say it’s just not fair.

“It should go around to all the colleges,” McKenzie said. “They should all get equal. They all graduate. They all have to pay tuition.”

Perhaps the man most disappointed is Democratic Senator Darryl Rouson, who represents St. Petersburg and parts of Hillsborough County.

“I’m certainly against it,” Sen. Rouson said. “The Bulls are loud and they have reason to be loud.”

USF is expected to achieve pre-eminent status next year.

