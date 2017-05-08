Teacher accused of letting students hit pinata with president’s face

JOHNSTOWN, Colo. (WFLA) — A high school Spanish teacher in Colorado is on leave after district officials say she created a pinata with President Donald Trump’s face on it.

The teacher apparently allowed students to hit the pinata on Friday during a Cinco de Mayo celebration.

The school immediately put the teacher on leave. In a statement, the superintendent said, “This was an incredibly disrespectful act that does not reflect the values of Roosevelt High School or the school district.”

One school parent said even though she didn’t vote for Mr. Trump, she was offended when she saw a video of the pinata on social media.

