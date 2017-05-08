Suspects caught on camera starting toaster fire, causing $30K damage in Tampa cafe

By Published:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Firefighters in Hillsborough County are asking for help identifying two arson suspects.

Hillsborough County Fire Rescue says the suspects caused thousands of dollars worth of damage in the Cyber Café at the Venue Apartment Complex on 42nd Street North in Tampa. The two apparently took items in the café and put them in a toaster to start a fire.

Investigators say the cost of the damage from the fire and smoke is about $30,000.

Surveillance video captured the incident on camera.

Crime Stoppers is now offering a reward of up to $3,000 for information that leads to arrests. If you have any information, you’re asked to call 1-800-873-8477.

