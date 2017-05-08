Smoke from wildfires disrupts lives, puts health at risk

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A smokey fire in Pasco County’s Starkey Wilderness Preserve could close schools downwind for a second day.

One thing is for sure. Start times and dismissal times are changing for two schools in the path of the stubborn fire.

There is another concern. All that smoke is more than just a smelly inconvenience.

It could cause major health problems.

Thick, brown smoke enveloped neighborhoods, making driving tough and breathing difficult.

“I woke up this morning and I couldn’t go back to sleep ’cause I could like, smell it in my room. It was really bad,” said River Ridge High School student, Zoe Pierce.

So bad, Pasco school administrators closed three schools, and changed start times at River Ridge High and Middle schools, to 10:45 a.m. for the rest of the week.

The thinking is, the smoke should clear by then. Some students are not happy.

“Oh my goodness. Ridiculous. To have to go in so late and then come back so late. Yeah, five o’clock. It’s ridiculous. I don’t want to come back at five o’clock,” said Mary Fisher, a student at River Ridge High.

So far, the closest hospital, The Medical Center at Trinity, hasn’t seen any smoke-related patients. Doctors recommend avoiding the smoke as much as possible.

“The safest thing, actually, is to go indoors. Keep your windows closed. Turn on the air conditioner,” said Dr. Michael Borunda of The Medical Center of Trinity.

For some people, the smoke can be a real health threat.

“Especially your elderly population, any kind of coronary artery disease, heart disease, any kind of stroke symptoms in the past, with decreased oxygenation due to the smoke, you can have some further injury,” said Dr. Borunda.

Keri Xeroteres, a parent, got a dose of the smoke, causing her to get a headache.

“It was awful. It was black. It was all in our house. It was hard to breath in the house, so I couldn’t imagine having to be out in it,” she said.

Neighbors are hoping for a smoke-free morning.

“Oh my God, I could smell it from inside my house and it was like, making me sick,” said student, Mary Fisher.

Dr. Borunda suggests if you are exposed to the smoke and have chest pains or shortness of breath, you should call 911.

By 6 a.m., parents will be notified of any other schedule changes, depending on smoke conditions.

