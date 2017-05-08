Smoke from Pasco brush fires may linger for weeks

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Leo Roth woke up in his Pasco County home Monday morning, and smoke was so thick in his neighborhood, he could barely see across the street. 

“We actually left, my garage was even full of smoke, it was getting into the house,” said Roth.

His home is near the Starkey Wilderness Park. A wildfire that started there this weekend has now consumed more than 2,275 acres.

The Florida Forest Service reported they had the fire 75% contained as of Monday evening.

Roth and some of his neighbors are prepared to leave on a moments notice if the fire gets too close to their homes.

“I know what I need to get out, yeah. We kind of went over that. This is what’s important, this is what goes, everything else insurance can cover. What are you going to do, you cant take everything with you,” said Roth.

A countywide burn ban is in effect in Pasco County, but the sheriff’s office says a number of people continue to ignore it.

Five citations have been issued for people who have started fires near their home to burn debris or trash.

The fines start at $500, but one company was issued a citation for $14,500, which includes the cost of putting out a fire that began in a mulch pile on their property.

Pasco fire officials say smoke from the Starkey Wilderness Park fire may linger for up to 60 days unless there is substantial rain.

