3 Pasco County schools closed due to wildfire smoke

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Pasco County School District has now closed three schools due to smoky conditions from a wildfire in the area.

River Ridge Middle School and River Ridge High School were closed early Monday morning. The district then announced it would be closing Cypress Elementary School as well.

We are closing Cypress Elementary School today due to wildfire smoke. — Pasco County Schools (@pascoschools) May 8, 2017

According to a post from the district, parents are being notified via an automated message.

Students who ride the bus have already been taken to school, but will be returned on buses starting at 10 a.m. Parents who drop their kids off are asked to take them back home.

Staff monitored the wildfires over the weekend and say smoke inside the schools was not a problem. But winds have now shifted, blowing smoke towards the schools.

River Ridge Middle and River Ridge High are closed today. pic.twitter.com/E2BOv1Q7wu — Pasco County Schools (@pascoschools) May 8, 2017

