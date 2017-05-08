3 Pasco County schools closed due to wildfire smoke

By Published: Updated:

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Pasco County School District has now closed three schools due to smoky conditions from a wildfire in the area.

River Ridge Middle School and River Ridge High School were closed early Monday morning. The district then announced it would be closing Cypress Elementary School as well.

According to a post from the district, parents are being notified via an automated message.

Students who ride the bus have already been taken to school, but will be returned on buses starting at 10 a.m. Parents who drop their kids off are asked to take them back home.

Staff monitored the wildfires over the weekend and say smoke inside the schools was not a problem. But winds have now shifted, blowing smoke towards the schools.

STORIES THAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON –

>> MORE TOP STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s