Rescue underway after car drives into water at Jetty Park in Venice

VENICE, Fla. (WFLA) – A water rescue is currently underway at the South Jetty in Venice.

According to Fire Chief Shawn Carvey, a van drove into the water near the bathrooms at the Jetty Park.

Two people are believed to be in the van.

Venice Police and Fire Rescue, along with Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office and beach lifeguards, are trying to locate the car.

Divers are out of the water as a boat tries to find the van at the bottom. The water is believed to be 15 to 20 feet deep in the area.

