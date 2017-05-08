Polk Co. native Chris Blue rocks bow ties on ‘The Voice’

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Tampa Bay’s Chris Blue was back on stage Monday night for another live round of NBC’s The Voice. The pressure is on this week, because not one, but two artists will be going home.

Besides being known for incredible performances, Chris is also known for his array of bow ties. Bow ties may be a small addition to a man’s wardrobe, but for Chris, they’re all about making a statement.

“I think guys and men just like to wear bow ties just because it allows them to stand out,” he said.

Brent Kraus and his family make bow ties for a living here in the Tampa Bay area, at Ella Bing in South Tampa, where bow ties are big.

“All men can wear a neck tie and just fit in, but a bow tie allows you stand up and stand above everybody else in the crowd,” Chris said.

His most popular bow tie? The wooden ones made by his father. “He literally sits out in the garage and starts carving from a block of wood.”

“You will see a bow tie tonight, I promise you,” said Chris.

Known as “the bow tie guy,” Chris said he has favorites.

“It’s a special bow tie. I had a little help with this one, made out of paper. That’s right, cardboard,” he said.

Monday’s gold one was certainly the perfect fit for his song.

Chris said while the bow ties may be a new trend here in Tampa, and across the country, he’s been wearing one since he was little.

“She always used to put me in bow ties growing up as a kid, so it’s just kinda’ stuck with me and been with me ever since,” he said of his mother.

Brent Kraus said maybe one of his local creations would bring Chris good luck.

“I guess he could definitely use an Ella Bing wooden bowtie that’s for sure!” Kraus said.

Chris also credits his fiancé, Steph, for being the one to suggest he wear his bow ties during each performance on the show.

