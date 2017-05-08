Pineapple becomes work of art after students leave it in a gallery

(WFLA) — Students in Scotland are being praised for their brilliant artwork, but it all started as a prank.
Ruairi Gray and his friend Lloyd Jack left a pineapple as an innocent joke in the Robert Gordon Unversity’s art gallery.
Four days later when they returned to the gallery they were surprised to see the gallery thought they created a work of art and encased the pineapple piece in a glass box.
The photos are getting some buzz on social media surrounded their creation of modern art.
WHAT’S TRENDING ONLINE NOW –
- Adorable sea lion pups released after rehabilitation in California
- Rare baby bear makes debut at Queens Zoo in New York
- The latest bizarre beverage: pickle juice soda
- New adventure ride debuts at Tokyo DisneySea
- Haunting image of Army photographer capturing her own death in mortar explosion
>> MORE FROM LILA’S DIGITAL DOWNLOAD
the latest trending news straight from social media.
WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.