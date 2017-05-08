Pineapple becomes work of art after students leave it in a gallery

Credit: Lloyd Jack

(WFLA) — Students in Scotland are being praised for their brilliant artwork, but it all started as a prank.

Ruairi Gray and his friend Lloyd Jack left a pineapple as an innocent joke in the Robert Gordon Unversity’s art gallery.

Four days later when they returned to the gallery they were surprised to see the gallery thought they created a work of art and encased the pineapple piece in a glass box.

The photos are getting some buzz on social media surrounded their creation of modern art.

