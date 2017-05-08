Pasco detention deputy arrested for DUI after almost striking trooper

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A detention deputy was arrested early Monday morning after she almost struck a trooper and failed sobriety tests.

Troopers had northbound lanes of US 19 blocked, due to a fatal traffic accident in Hudson.

Troopers observed a sedan approaching the location at a high rate of speed, showing no signs of slowing down.

They waved their flashlights, attempting to get the driver’s attention, and warned fellow troopers on scene.

The car eventually stopped, striking two cones and causing a trooper to move out of the way for fear of being struck, according to a Florida Highway Patrol arrest report.

The driver was identified as Katrina Pereira. She said she never saw officials in the road. A trooper noticed an odor of alcohol coming from her vehicle.

Pereira had difficulty locating paperwork and was unable to provide insurance.

As troopers were running her license, Pereira moved her vehicle through the scene of the fatal accident, coming to a stop in the middle of the scene. She said she was just trying to pull closer to the trooper’s car.

Pereira was allegedly unsteady on her feet when she got out of the car, was swaying on her feet and going through mood swings, according to an arrest report.

She had difficultly performing field sobriety exercises and was placed under arrest for DUI.

Pereira was taken to the Pasco County Jail, where two breath samples measured 0.162 and 0.166. She later said she was distracted by her passenger, attempting to find a song and should have been wearing her glasses, which why she never observed the cones or the troopers.

She has been released on bond and terminated from the Pasco Sheriff’s Office.

