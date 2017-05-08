Nicki Minaj pays college costs for Twitter fans

By Published:
Nicki Minaj
FILE - In this Jan. 16, 2016, file photo, Musician Nicki Minaj is seen in Philadelphia. Minaj promised to pay college costs for more than a dozen fans who tweeted her on Saturday, May 6, 2017. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola, File)

(AP) — Nicki Minaj is putting some fans on scholarship.

After a fan asked the hip-hop star if she would pay his college tuition on Twitter on Saturday night, Minaj agreed to pay fans’ school costs — on the condition that they show her perfect marks. She wrote, “Show me straight A’s that I can verify w/ur school and I’ll pay it.”

A few dozen fans took Minaj up on the offer, posting screenshots of their grades. Minaj replied individually to some throughout the night and agreed to pay other things like book costs and student loans.

Minaj wrapped up the contest after a few hours, but she promised to do it again in a month or two.

STORIES THAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON –

>> MORE TOP STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s